Spray gun
Spray gun for watering small/medium-sized areas and gardens. With adjustable spray pattern from full jet to mist spray, 3-stage flow control and hanging hook.
Spray gun for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. The spray nozzle offers other useful features, such as adjustable spray pattern from full jet to mist spray as well as 3-stage flow control. The gun also has a practical hanging hook. The gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
3-stage water quantity regulation
- Enables the adjustment of the water flow in three levels
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Suspension hook
- Can be easily stored
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 33 x 170
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment