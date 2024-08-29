Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KAP
The powerful WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner offers various fields of application.
The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. With robust and shock-proof 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional advantages, being designed for space-saving storage and quick in-between clean-ups. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in cellars, outside areas and car interiors or for picking up small water volumes. It features a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a non-woven bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming and a universal clips floor nozzle that is perfect for wet and dry cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Suitable for numerous usesEffortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
15 l plastic waste containerRobust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Compact design.
- Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
- Compact storage.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
- Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Suction Power (W)
|180
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|331 x 352 x 462
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 35 mm, Plastic
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Balcony
- Garage
- Cellar
- Living room
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room