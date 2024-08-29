Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Cartridge Filter Kit
Ideal entry-level device: The WD 2 Cartridge Filter Kit multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is powerful and energy-efficient, and comes with a 12-litre plastic container and a cartridge filter.
The compact WD 2 Cartridge Filter Kit is a powerful multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with a power consumption of only 1,000 watts. The equipment includes a robust and impact-resistant plastic container with a 12-litre capacity, as well as a cartridge filter for vacuuming dry and wet dirt without changing the filter. The vacuum cleaner comes with the newly developed clips floor nozzle with mixed insert, which allows all types of dirt to be removed effectively. Other features of the device: "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and practical cable and accessory storage on the device.
Features and benefits
Optimally developed floor nozzle
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile use.
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|180
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 337 x 430
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: two-part
Equipment
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids