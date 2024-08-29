The WD 3 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 watts. It is fitted with a shock-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container and a cartridge filter for vacuuming dry and wet dirt, which does not need to be changed. And when it comes to dirt, the multi-purpose vacuum cleaner will always remove any kind of dirt immaculately, thanks to the newly developed suction hose and the innovative clips floor nozzle. Accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose due to the detachable handle. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. The equipment package for the WD 3 Premium is completed by the blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and a practical cable and accessory storage system.