Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Premium *EU-I
The super-powerful, energy-efficient WD 3 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a robust and corrosion-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container, as well as a cartridge filter and new accessories.
The WD 3 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 watts. It is fitted with a shock-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container and a cartridge filter for vacuuming dry and wet dirt, which does not need to be changed. And when it comes to dirt, the multi-purpose vacuum cleaner will always remove any kind of dirt immaculately, thanks to the newly developed suction hose and the innovative clips floor nozzle. Accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose due to the detachable handle. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. The equipment package for the WD 3 Premium is completed by the blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and a practical cable and accessory storage system.
Features and benefits
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Optimally developed: Floor nozzle and suction hoseFor the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handleDifferent nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose. For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile use.
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 525
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids