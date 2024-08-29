Air Purifier AF 100
For optimum air quality in rooms up to 100 m²: The AF 100 mobile air purifier with a precise laser sensor, automatic mode and multiple filter types for different areas of application.
Dust, pollen, odours, chemical gases: The air quality in many workplaces is not always ideal. Our professional AF 100 air purifier provides easy relief. Its powerful motor only needs a few minutes to provide a room up to 100 m² in size with fresh, clean air. The unit is mobile and, thanks to its robust rollers, can be moved easily to position it in another room. Depending on the application, you can equip your air purifier with filter inlays. These include an all-round filter with an extremely wide range of efficiency to meet any application requirements. Or you can choose one of the four filters which have been specifically developed for the targeted elimination of bacteria, odours, allergens or volatile organic compounds. A precise laser sensor is integrated for the purpose of continually monitoring the air in the room and controlling the automatic mode. The air quality is displayed atall times in a clear colour-coded diagram; additionally, the current fine dust content in the air and the remaining filtering time can be read off a display at any time.
Features and benefits
Five filter inlays for various applicationsSpecial filters for eliminating bacteria, allergens, odours and volatile organic compounds.
Compact design with high mobilityEasy to move between rooms thanks to the unit's robust rollers.
Powerful motor for rooms up to 100 m²Fan with three speed settings.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Filter service life can be read off the display. Customers can replace the filter easily themselves.
Precise measurements of the current air quality using a laser sensor
- Air quality is displayed in a coloured diagram (blue = very good, green = average, red = poor).
- Sensor data regarding the fine dust value (PM2.5) in the air in the room is shown on the integrated display.
Specifications
Technical data
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|min. 26 - max. 48
|Suitable room size* (m²)
|up to 100
|Air throughput** (m³/h)
|up to 750
|Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm)
|0.3 µm < 99.9 % / 0.1 µm < 99.9 %
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 80
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 713
Equipment
- Prefilter
- Active carbon filter
- Universal Solution
- Dual filter system
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Operation of the device with touch function
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Rollers
- Cable length: 2.25 m
Videos
Application areas
- Sterilising air purifier for offices, the hospitality sector, industrial use, doctors' offices, the retail sector and other locations