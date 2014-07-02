Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C

Compact carpet cleaning machine for the quick and economical spray extraction of smaller areas, but also for targeted spot cleaning and intermediate cleaning of carpets with prespraying of I-Capsolation cleaning agent. Economical on areas between 200 and 800 m².

The BRC 30/15 C is the perfect machine for fibre-deep carpet cleaning of smaller areas. With its floating brush perfect cleaning results can be achieved, also on uneven areas. The BRC 30/15 can also be used flexibly for the intermediate cleaning of carpets with the prespray of I-Capsol cleaning agent or for selective stain removal.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning performance
  • Roller brush assists with fibre-deep cleaning.
  • Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
  • Fibres are aligned and ensure a uniform appearance.
Compact dimensions
  • Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
  • Easy storage.
  • Easy to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h) 150
Air flow (l/s) 46
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 300 / 30
Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar) 3.5
Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min) 1
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 315
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 15 / 17
Turbine capacity (W) 1130
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 76
Weight without accessories (kg) 36
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 920 x 360 x 750

Scope of supply

  • Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Work direction: Backwards
Videos
Accessories