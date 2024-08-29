Floor

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

Kärcher Everyday cleaner

Everyday cleaner

Can be used anywhere; for the maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient floors; extremely economical; streak-free cleaning; very low foaming; reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination; dries quickly

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Basic cleaning agents

Basic cleaning agents

Powerful deep cleaning; heavy contamination; removes even stubborn residue; highly efficient; easy removal of wax, etc.; low foaming; environmentally friendly; fresh scent

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher