Disinfection cleaning device PS 4/7 Bp Mister
Disinfection device PS 4/7 Bp Mister for the precise and even distribution of disinfectants on surfaces. Perfect for use in hygienically sensitive areas.
Our battery powered disinfection cleaning device PS 4/7 Bp Mister is a direction spray system, which has been specially developed by Kärcher for use with the disinfectant RM 735 and for use in hygienically sensitive areas such as in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the disinfection device can also be used in many other places such as in labs and research facilities in the pharmaceutical, medical technology or biotechnology industries in order to eliminate all types of pathogens without any compromises. The PS 4/7 Bp Mister ensures the very precise and even distribution of the disinfectant – also in corners and crevices that are difficult to access or can only be inadequately disinfected using traditional wiping methods. Germs, bacteria, mould or viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, are reliably and thoroughly eliminated without the need for manual reworking or post-treatment.
Features and benefits
Fast (5 minutes) disinfection with 2% RM 735
- Prevents and reduces the transmission of infections (incl. COVID 19).
- Improves health protection at work, reduces absences.
Powerful direction spray system
- More effective distribution and higher effectiveness than spray wiping methods.
- Perfect for areas and surfaces which are constantly re-contaminated.
- Ideal for difficult to reach areas as well as on complex surfaces.
Very low operating noise
- Very quiet with a noise level of only 45 dB(A).
- Suitable for noise-sensitive areas, can also be used at night.
Ergonomic design for simple transport
- Portable – also during operation.
- Enables the effective and efficient disinfection of large areas.
- Very productive, fatigue-free work.
Easy operation
- Helps to avoid possible operator errors.
- Reduces training effort and costs.
On-board charging device
- Can be charged at any socket.
- High flexibility and independence.
Powerful battery included in the scope of delivery
- Continuous pumping not required.
- Long battery runtime – up to 8 hours of continuous spraying possible.
- Low noise level – pump only runs as needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|100
|Spray rate (l/min)
|0.2
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|3.8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|45
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 8
|Battery charge time (h)
|5
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 7
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|110 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|13.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|510 x 470 x 940
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Battery operation
- Wheels
- Compact height for storage and transport
Videos
Application areas
- For use in hospitals, doctor's surgeries, labs, and similar
- For disinfection measures in hygienically sensitive areas