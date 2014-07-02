Dry ice blaster IB 7/40 Adv
The Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Advanced has a jet gun with integrated remote control and also guarantees the best results with dry ice cleaning at low air pressures.
Our Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Advanced is characterised by a well-thought-out concept, many clever details, rugged durability and extremely high-grade manufacturing. The latest generation dry ice blaster has been designed to handle hard continuous use and is very well equipped. For example, it comes as standard with an integrated ground strap coil, a residual ice removal system that prevents the device from freezing once work is complete, as well as an oil and water separator for reliable operations. The airflow has been optimised in such a way that excellent cleaning results are a matter of course, even when working with low pressures and low air consumption (max. 3.5 m³/min), while operating noise is also reduced to a minimum. The jet gun with remote control for adjusting the jet parameters, stepless control of the jet pressure and the ice delivery volume via a button (can be deactivated ifdesired) and a logically structured display for reading off all operating parameters ensure a high degree of operator convenience. In addition to this, statistical values such as operating time, average ice consumption per hour or total ice consumption can be called up.
Features and benefits
Clear displayEasy to read off the values set; ease of operation thanks to large buttons and electronic control system.
Automatic residual ice dischargeThe ability to empty the residual ice tank at the touch of a button prevents the device from icing up once work is complete.
Integrated oil and water separatorNo icing up of the device.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the object being blasted.
- Protection from arcing from the user to the object.
- Improved jet convenience.
Efficient airflow in the device
- The dry ice is transported from the device to the nozzle without any damage.
- Ultimate cleaning performance at the nozzle.
Outstanding mobility
- Optimum balancing of the device for convenient manoeuvring on uneven terrain.
- Bars at the front and rear of the device make it easy to negotiate stairs.
GFRP dry ice container
- Optimum insulation of the dry ice.
- No condensation.
- No icing up of the machine.
Refined trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always perfectly stored.
- Ideal position (e.g. for replacing the nozzle).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything always to hand – directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0.6
|Compressed air connection
|Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
|Casing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 10 / 0.2 - 1
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|0.5 - 3.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|99
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|15
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|15 - 50
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|78
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|81.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|768 x 510 x 1096
Scope of supply
- Grease for nozzle threads
- Flat jet nozzle
- Open-end wrench (for changing nozzles): 2 Piece(s)
- Spray hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Jet gun (ergonomic and safe)
- Tool bag
Equipment
- Ice quantity adjusted on the jet gun itself
- Air pressure set on the jet gun itself
- "Air only" or "Air and ice" switch on the trigger gun
- Electronic control unit
- Includes ground strap coil
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring plastic parts
- Cleaning forging tools
- Cleaning filling and mixing systems
- Cleaning conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning ovens
- Cleaning printing presses and their peripherals
- Cleaning woodworking machines
- Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers