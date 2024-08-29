The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer combines excellent cleaning results with simple operation and excellent handling. To achieve this, the machine has a roller brush head with an 85 cm working width and a latest-generation, aluminium squeegee, which offers an impressive suction performance. The daytime running light ensures optimal visibility. The Kärcher auto-fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. Moreover, the 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger are included in the scope of supply. The equipment package is rounded off by the large, colour display, which offers 30 languages and enables simple machine operation and adjustment of the cleaning parameters, as well as by the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore largely rule out operator errors.