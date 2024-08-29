Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
Easy to operate, manoeuvrable, battery powered BD 50/70 R Bp Pack Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and a suitable battery charger are included.
Thanks to its narrow, compact design, our battery powered BD 50/70 R Bp Pack Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush engineering is extremely easy to manoeuvre and transport, even in lifts. As a result, this affordable basic model, operated using powerful 105 Ah batteries, is a real alternative to Walk-behind models. Batteries and a suitable battery charger are included. It is easy to operate thanks to colour-coded controls: this, along with many other clever, useful details, make it a winning product. The standard Home Base for transporting manual cleaning tools can be equipped with hooks in this way. Additionally, a rubbish bag holder and a pre-sweeping mop are available as optional accessories.
Features and benefits
Easy operationSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineeringRobust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim designExtremely manoeuvrable machine. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned. Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
- Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
- Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Lithium-ion batteries optionally available
- Time saving: Can be fully charged in two hours, depending on the battery charger. Can also be topped up between full charges.
- Lifetime is several times longer than lead acid batteries or gel batteries.
- Instead of the usual 80% provided by conventional batteries, it can use the battery's entire capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|70 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2000
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|95 - 253 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|13 / 20
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|345
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses