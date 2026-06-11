High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 G
Easy to service and mobile: the HD 6/15 G. With combustion engine, intelligent accessories concept and robust crankshaft pump. Ideal for construction and agriculture. Water volume: 600 l/h.
Mains-free operation with a water volume of 600 l/h. The new HD 6/15 G with a powerful combustion engine works without electricity and is therefore designed for flexible applications in industry, construction and agriculture. The high-pressure cleaner has a robust crankshaft pump, with proven Kärcher quality, and impresses with its service-friendliness and exceptional mobility. Extremely practical: the sophisticated accessories concept, in every detail.
Features and benefits
High level of autonomyCan be used independently of a power supply thanks to powerful gasoline engines. Using optional accessories, the machines can draw in water, for example from ponds and lakes.
Accessories conceptPractical intake for hose and high-pressure lance directly on the machine. Storage compartment for nozzles, tools and other small parts.
Outstanding mobilityErgonomic push handle for easier transport. Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces. The layout of the wheels makes it possible to transport the machine on steps.
Easy to service and durable
- Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor type
|G200FA
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|42.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|49.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|799 x 637 x 1097
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning