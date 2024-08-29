High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De Weed
New HDS 1000 De Steamer hot water high-pressure cleaner with integrated steam stage for constantly high cleaning temperatures of up to 98 °C. Ideal for reducing viruses on surfaces.
Equipped with a powerful Yanmar diesel engine and protected by a sturdy tubular frame, our HDS 1000 De Steamer hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses during mobile and effective weed removal with hot water, even in places where there are no external power sources available. The high burner capacity and the integrated e-box with a temperature sensor for constantly high temperatures of up to 98 °C enable not only weed removal, but also the reduction of viruses and the deactivation of bacteria and germs on surfaces. Switching from regular high pressure mode to weeding mode is incredibly easy, a feature that offers maximum flexibility and user convenience. High-quality components, such as the high-pressure pump with brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves or chrome-nickel-coated stainless steel pistons, ensure an exceptionally long service life, even during tough, continuous applications. A float switch with integrated calcification protection (DGT) is part of the extensive safety equipment designed to protect the user and machine.
Features and benefits
Increased cleaning performance thanks to hot water
- Infinitely variable control of moisture content from steam to hot water jet directly on the machine.
- The steam volume control can be adjusted to any cleaning task as required.
Maximum performance
- High-output burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition.
- Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage and overheating.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
- Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
- Electro start for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
- The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
- Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 200 / 4 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 98
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5.6
|Nozzle size
|048
|Fuel tank (l)
|34
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor type
|L 100 V
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|199.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|205
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Cage frame
- Electro start
- Sturdy tubular steel frame for crane loading
Application areas
- Effective, chemical-free and comfortable weed removal in the municipal environment