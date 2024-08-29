Efficient, economical, user-friendly: the HDS 7/11-4 M Classic from Kärcher is a single-phase, heated, entry-level high-pressure cleaner in the Middle class. The hot water high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a 4-pole electric motor and offers not only extensive equipment but an ideal balance between outstanding cleaning results and maximum environmental protection. This is ensured on the one hand by the patented nozzle technology, ceramic pistons, turbo blower and increased pump efficiency, and on the other by the unique eco!efficiency mode, precise cleaning agent dosing unit and optimised burner engineering. The machine also offers maximum user-friendliness for you as the operator: the intuitive control panel, LED displays and sophisticated mobility concept simplify operation, handling and transport of the machine. And you will not have to make any compromises when it comes to servicing and maintenance, as all of the components required for maintenance are easily accessible, and operating data can be retrieved at any time using the service switch.