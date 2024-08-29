High-pressure cleaner HDS 7/11-4 M
The HDS 7/11-4 M from Kärcher with electric motor, two cleaning agent tanks and service electronics is the ideal entry-level machine in the Middle class of hot water high-pressure cleaners.
Efficient, economical, user-friendly: the HDS 7/11-4 M Classic from Kärcher is a single-phase, heated, entry-level high-pressure cleaner in the Middle class. The hot water high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a 4-pole electric motor and offers not only extensive equipment but an ideal balance between outstanding cleaning results and maximum environmental protection. This is ensured on the one hand by the patented nozzle technology, ceramic pistons, turbo blower and increased pump efficiency, and on the other by the unique eco!efficiency mode, precise cleaning agent dosing unit and optimised burner engineering. The machine also offers maximum user-friendliness for you as the operator: the intuitive control panel, LED displays and sophisticated mobility concept simplify operation, handling and transport of the machine. And you will not have to make any compromises when it comes to servicing and maintenance, as all of the components required for maintenance are easily accessible, and operating data can be retrieved at any time using the service switch.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyProven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Operational safetyThe large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles. The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
- Safe and ample storage options for protective equipment, accessories and detergents.
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 / 60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|350 - 700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 110 / 3 - 11
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|3.4
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|4.6
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|3.7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|153.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|165.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of production facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of sports facilities