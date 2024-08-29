Innovative, extremely effective boiler insulation reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by up to 40% and plays an important role in making our HDS-E 3.3/25-4 M Ec hot water high-pressure cleaner one of the most efficient electrically heated machines on the market – despite an enormous heating output (24 kW) and a very high maximum work temperature of 85°C. (With the optional Servo Control, 70°C is also possible in continuous operation.) Also important: the eco!efficiency mode, which automatically switches the machine into economical 60°C operation when the maximum temperature is not required. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. This high-pressure cleaner is therefore always the first choice when on-site conditions, e.g. in workshops, are not conducive to the use of machines which produce exhaust gases.