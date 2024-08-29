Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers for maximum portability. With automatic TACT² filter cleaning for a long operating time without interruptions.
The IVC 60/24 -2 Tact² compact industrial vacuum is perfect for cleaning production areas and production machines. The machine has large wheels and brake rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile operations. The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any interruptions.
Features and benefits
Fitted with two blower motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filterClear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.95
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|68.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off