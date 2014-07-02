Sweeper KM 70/20 C

Compact manual sweeper with 6-stage adjustable main sweeper roller and fully adjustable side brush for optimum cleaning results for manual cleaning indoors and outdoors.

KÄRCHER’s KM 70/20 C offers a fast and convenient alternative to broom sweeping. The machine features a 20 litre waste container, adjustable roller brush and a side brush for edges, and is light and easy to use.

Features and benefits
Drive of main sweeper roller
  • Main sweeper roller is driven by both wheels – for an even sweeping result in left and right turns.
Adjustable push handle
  • Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
  • Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Large waste container
  • Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
Dust filter
  • Dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Manual
Max. area performance (m²/h) 2800
Working width (mm) 480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 700
Tank volume, gross/net (l) 42 / 20
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 22
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 23
Package weight (kg) 25.9
Packaging dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 795 / 400 / 935
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1300 / 765 / 1035

Scope of supply

  • Fine dust filter

Equipment

  • Sweeper drive, manual
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Foldable push handle
  • Dustpan principle
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
Sweeper KM 70/20 C
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories

AWARDS

Best of KM 70 20 C

Best of Heimwerker Praxis 2014

Our KM 70/20 C sweeper was chosen as one of the highlights of the tools industry by the magazine "HEIMWERKER PRAXIS 1/2014".

Bestes Werkzeug KM 70 20 C

Best Tool 2014

The KM 70/20 C sweeper was awarded the accolade "BEST TOOL 2014" by the magazine "Heimwerker Praxis".