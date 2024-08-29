Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G
"Sweeping the simple way" Push vacuum sweeper with reliable, powerful Honda petrol engine, ideal for the deep and dust-free cleaning of outdoor areas from 600 square metres.High level of user-friendliness thanks to EASY Operation concept and mobile waste container with trolley system. High degree of manoeuvrability with compact dimensions and traction drive.
KM 75/40 W P petrol-driven walk-behind vacuum sweeper with traction drive for effective dust pick up. Further technical details: Drive: > Honda petrol engine 3.3 kW > variable sweeping speed: 0 - 4.5 km/h sweeping system: > overthrow system > side brush changeover without the need for tools > side brush lifting/lowering > main roller brush changeover and adjustable without the need for tools Filter system: > polyester flat pleated filter (filter area: 1.8 sqm) > effective mechanical filter cleaning > filter replacement without tools Waste container: > capacity: 40 l > container with rollers, recessed grip and pull-out trolley grip Operation: > EASY Operation Display > height-adjustable push handle > traction drive and coarse dirt flap controls on push handle > convenient side brush lifting/lowering
Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley handle
- Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty.
- Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning
- 1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods.
- Made of washable polyester for durability.
- Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Easy to maintain
- Filter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Drive – Power (W)
|3300
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3375
|Working width (mm)
|550
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|750
|Waste container (l)
|40
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Working speed (km/h)
|4.5
|Filter area (m²)
|1.8
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|84
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
- Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Traction drive, forwards
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Waste container, mobile
- Coarse dirt flap
- Foldable push handle
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Suction
- Suction volume regulation
- Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture