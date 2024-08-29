Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
We are updating our existing, commercial range of dry vacuum cleaners with the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner and once again occupying this important market segment with a superb top-class model.
The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic comfort thanks to integrated hose, cable and accessory holders, as well as 2 parking positions for the floor nozzle with excellent suction power and enormous working radius.
Features and benefits
Flexible cableParticularly flexible, sturdy, long-lasting Glideflex power cable. It can be wound around the top of the machine or stored on the cable hook.
Integrated accessory storageThe full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Operation using foot switchNo tedious bending down during everyday work.
Main filter basket
- Large permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible
- Integrated accessory storage