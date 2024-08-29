Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack
All-rounder with 60 cm working width: the CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for textile floors and hard floors. Scope of delivery includes HEPA 13 filter, hand vacuum cleaner set, battery and battery charger.
Upright against dust and dirt: thanks to two counter-rotating roller brushes and the practical side brush, the CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner makes cleaning of textile floor coverings and hard surfaces of all kinds fast and efficient. For vacuuming smaller areas, under furniture or in corners, the machine integrates an extendible suction hose with suction tube as well as a combi floor nozzle and small nozzles as standard. HEPA 13 filter bags and exhaust filters included in the scope of supply as well as the battery and battery charger ensure that the CV 60/1 RS Bp Rack is ready for immediate use.
Features and benefits
Counter-rotating roller brushes
- Can be used on any textile and hard floor coverings.
HEPA 13 filter
- HEPA 13 filters and filter bags effectively clean the exhaust air and ensure high user safety.
Suction tube with extra long hose
- Suction tube incl. an extra-long and additionally extendible hose for convenient cleaning of hard-to-reach areas such as corners, stairs and under furniture.
Powerful and durable electric motor
- Powerful drive for a strong performance even on ramps with a gradient of up to 10%, high-pile carpets and soft hard floors.
Compact design.
- Highly manoeuvrable.
- Easy transportation in lifts enables use even in multi-storey buildings.
Quick and easy maintenance
- Filter bags are easy to change.
- Good accessibility to all service-relevant points.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (mm)
|600
|Vacuum (kPa/mbar)
|11.7 / 117
|Air flow (l/h)
|33.98
|Nominal power (W)
|1620
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 32
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|373
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|187
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|323.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1241 x 787 x 1316
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Quantity of filter bags: 5 Piece(s)
- Roller brush, standard: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
Videos
Application areas
- Textile floor coverings
- Hard floors
- Hand vacuum cleaner set for places that are difficult to access