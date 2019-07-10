Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap L
Our NT 30/1 Ap L is a compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the middle class with excellent suction power, high-quality and long-lasting components and a wide variety of equipment.
Our NT 30/1 Ap L is a compact, high-quality wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the middle class with semi-automatic filter cleaning. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for a variety of applications, such as vehicle interior cleaning, the removal of coarse dirt and liquids or also vacuuming machines and systems. It impresses with extremely good suction power and very efficient filter cleaning, which when combined also allow the removal of medium quantities of fine dust, even without a filter bag. The device is very easy to operate using a central rotary switch and also impresses with its lightweight design and clever storage for the completely new accessories – through to a flat head, which has additional fastening options and makes possible the set-down or fastening of the tool box.
Features and benefits
Flexible hose and power cable storage
- Enables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters.
- Transport-proof storage of the power cable.
Removable filter casing
- Permits dust-free removal of the filter.
- Effectively prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Clever integrated storage options for accessories
- Accessories are stored safely and are always ready to hand.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 370 x 560
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Various applications from the removal of liquids through to vehicle interior cleaning