Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Ap L
NT 40/1 Ap L: Powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the middle class with 40 litre tank. The machine impresses with excellent suction power, clever equipment and durable components.
High-quality wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Ap L with 40 litre tank capacity and semi-automatic filter cleaning, which when combined with the superb suction power even allows the removal of fine dust without a filter bag. The vacuum cleaner is versatile and can be used for removing coarse dirt and liquids, vacuuming machines and systems and also for vehicle interior cleaning, and also impresses with clever details for storing the brand new accessories. Its head was designed so flat that a tool box can be easily set down and thanks to the fastening options it can also be secured. The NT 40/1 Ap L also convinces with its very simple handling. All important functions are selected and set directly using a central rotary switch.
Features and benefits
Flexible hose and power cable storage
- Enables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters.
- Transport-proof storage of the power cable.
Removable filter casing
- Permits dust-free removal of the filter.
- Effectively prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Clever integrated storage options for accessories
- Accessories are stored safely and are always ready to hand.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 370 x 630
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Various applications from the removal of liquids through to vehicle interior cleaning