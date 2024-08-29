The advantages of the Kärcher TB

[A] Discharging wastewater via the reservoir system into the sewage system



[B] Discharging wastewater via the recycled water tank into the sewage system

The recycling cycle

The waste water flows through the sediment basin [1] to the pump storage basin [2]. From there, it is pumped through the hydrocyclone [3] into the recycling water tank [4] and made available for use in the washing process using a supply pump [5]. Excess water can be discharged via the overflow of the pump storage basin into the sewer either directly or via a separator, depending on legal [6] regulations. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank [7]. In this case there is no connection between the pump storage basin and the sewer.