An office is not an operating theatre, a school is not a restaurant kitchen and a closed treatment room not the outdoor pool area of a hotel. That's why neither is there a single disinfectant and hygiene solution from Kärcher, but products individually tailored to actual requirements, which guarantee the required hygiene safety from case to case for users and customers.

Clever infection prevention begins with a correctly balanced cleaning and hygiene concept. As an integrated partner for questions regarding cleaning and hygiene, we are very happy to advise you, analyse your needs in terms of disinfection and hygiene measures together with you, develop a plan and only then recommend to you the appropriate products from our extensive range in each case. From chemical disinfectants through thermal disinfection devices, such as steam cleaners or hot water high-pressure cleaners, right up to air purifiers with filtration suitable for your requirements, our solutions are perfectly coordinated and naturally certified to European standards.