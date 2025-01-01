Steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners
Using the corresponding accessories, the disinfecting effect of steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners from Kärcher is certified to the European standard EN 16615. They have a bactericidal effect and limited virucidal PLUS properties; this means they help in the containment of epidemics of the most prevalent bacterial and viral infections. This makes them particularly suitable for hygienic cleaning of worktops and floors in kitchens, restroom facilities, changing rooms and communal areas in healthcare, hospitality and public facilities.