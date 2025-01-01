The efficiency of thermal disinfection with hot water steam is based on a simple principle. While viruses, bacteria, yeasts and other pathogens survive without difficulty for a long time on surfaces such as metal, stone, wood, ceramic, plastic or paper and can remain infectious, they are extremely sensitive in reacting to high temperatures.

Steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners from Kärcher produce hot water steam, which escapes from the nozzle at 100 °C and higher under high pressure. With this, even extremely short contact times are sufficient to reliably kill or inactivate bacteria and viruses. So an independent laboratory was able to prove that, with a slow traversing speed of 30 cm a second, bacteria and viruses are disinfected – for bacteria by 99.999%*, for viruses by 99.99%**.

Thermal sanitation with hot steam therefore proves itself to be a reliable and easily applicable means of inactivation or killing of micro-organisms without the aid of chemical disinfectants. Hot steam can also effortlessly penetrate into difficult-to-access points, such as crevices or joints, and clean these thoroughly. Only coarse dirt should be removed in advance, as germs could be hiding underneath.