      Time, location & quality - always spot on with Kärcher

      In logistics, time and precise coordination are everything. However, the necessary cleaning of storage areas, vehicles and offices should not cause any disruptions. We offer cleaning solutions that help complete this work efficiently, so that deliveries continue to run smoothly instead of being at the mercy of dirt.

      Your areas of application in the industry

      Internal storage

      Booming business equals a lot of dust. Whether it is leftover packaging, marks left by vehicles or simply dirt, Kärcher cleaning solutions make sure that your stock retains its quality.

      Narrow, awkward areasLarge areasConveyor systems & high shelvesCold storage & sensitive areasOffices and common areas

      Outside areas & handling areas

      Marks from vehicles, dirt, dust, rain and snow are not only undesired contaminants but also pose a safety risk in the company. Effective and quick cleaning solutions are required here.

      Outside areasPallet warehousesLoading bays

      Commercial vehicles & special applications

      Whether it is vans, trucks, cargo planes or ships - you can manage any cleaning task with powerful Kärcher cleaning machines and perfectly coordinated systems.

      Warehouse fleetTrucksTank and silo vehiclesPlanes, trains & containers

      Your areas of application in detail

      Transport & Logistics Testimonials

      DB Schenker

      Scrubber dryer robot

      User Story Nestle

      Nestlé

      Industrial vacuums

      Palettenabsaugungen

      Pallet vacuuming

      Industrial vacuuming systems

      Why Kärcher?

      The name Kärcher is synonymous worldwide with innovative technology and customer satisfaction in a wide variety of application areas. Our expertise results in future-oriented and efficient solutions for municipal equipment and the public sector, with which your needs are fulfilled in an exemplary manner.

      Rent instead of purchasing

      At Kärcher, you can find the right machines to complete short-term or one-off jobs. Our rental machines provide maximum flexibility in every area.

      Powerful detergents for you

      Kärcher has a large selection of detergents specially for use in transport and logistics. As part of the Kärcher system solution, these detergents optimally complement our machines and accessories.

