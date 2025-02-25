      Meeting the highest standards. And setting new ones.

      When the job is hygienically cleaning up stubborn dirt, the right answer is Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners. In many cases they can achieve top-class cleaning results even without detergents. On hard floors, stainless steel surfaces, fittings, kitchen appliances, industrial systems and in glass cleaning. When it comes to sustainability, the SGV 8/5 is breaking new ground. Innovative self-cleaning reliably removes deposits inside the machine itself, prolonging the life of the steam vacuum cleaner.

      1. Easy right from the start
        The manual tool guarantees easy and fast handling without long trainingtimes. Operating an SGV steam vacuum cleaner is intuitive, with no needfor special training.
      2. All there, all protected
        The high-quality accessories are integrated directly in or on the machine– protected against loss and dirt, well organised, and always within reach.Ventilation slots in the cover allow the accessories to dry completely afteruse. Accessories are stored for easy access and protected against loss.The accessories basket makes it easy for operators to remove and cleannozzle accessories.
      3. All programs at a glance
        The ergonomic push handle and perfectly positioned EASY operation panelmake working with Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners wonderfully simpleand easy. The programs can be selected individually for each applicationcase.
      4. Fast filling, easy emptying
        The tanks for fresh water and detergent are readily accessible and easy tocarry for convenient filling and emptying.
      5. Dirty water tank
        The dirty water tank is integrated into the side of the machine for quickaccess and can be removed very easily with just one hand.
      6. In demand everywhere. Can go anywhere
        With their large wheels, Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners take stairs intheir stride, eliminating hurdles for hygiene.
      7. Self-cleaning? Of course!
        The self-cleaning function automatically rinses the inside of the steamvacuum cleaner after each use, which can significantly prolong the life ofthe machine.
      Dampfsaugerreinigung

      Full steam ahead for hygiene.

      The new SGV 6/5 and SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaners are the resolute positive to customer requirements in areas where hygiene is a key consideration: health care, food, contract cleaning services and the hospitality industry. Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners combine the functions and features of wet and dry vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners. These innovative cleaning machines also feature a compact design, a wide variety of possible applications, high quality, robustness and stability.

      eco!efficiency: Hygiene kann so sparsam sein Logo CI15

      eco!efficiency for economical hygiene

      The eco!efficiency mode reduces power consumption to reduce operating costs, and at the same time the noise level is signifi cantly lowered to 64 dB(A). This makes SGV steam vacuum cleaners ideal for use in noisesensitive areas such as retirement homes and care facilities, canteens and hotels.

      Hygienisch sauber bis ins kleinste Detail

      Hygienically clean down to the last detail

      Accessory brushes made from brass, stainless steel or Pekalon loosen even the most stubborn dirt. Crevices are cleaned quickly thanks to pinpoint steam output.

      Mit einem Griff einstellbar

      Adjustable at the handle

      Water/steam adjustment and a vacuum on/off switch directly on the handle give the operator full control during use.

      Zubehör perfekt integriert

      Perfectly integrated accessories

      The accessories are carried on the machine, protected against loss and dirt, in a detachable accessories basket. Well organised, always accessible and neatly stored.

      Kabel- und Zubehörfixierung

      Cord and accessory attachment

      Pivoting hooks allow the power cord to be quickly extended and easily stored. The steam suction pipes are reliably held on the back of the machine.

      Schmutzwassertank

      Dirty water tank

      The integrated recessed grip and practical handle make emptying the container very easy and convenient.

      The right accessory for every application.

      Every SGV steam vacuum cleaner comes with an extensive accessory kit that enables hygienic cleaning in an extremely wide variety of application areas.

      Adapter plus Bürsten

      Adapter and brushes

      Calcification in sanitary areas is quickly removed. Fittings shine like new.

      Dampfrohr plus Adapter für Rundbürsten

      Steam suction pipe and adapter for round brushes

      Two steam suction pipes extend the operator's reach and facilitate ergonomic working. The round brush adapter enables dirt removal down to the deepest layers – ideal for joints in tiled surfaces.

      Handdüse mit Gummilippe

      Manual nozzle with squeegee

      Steam vacuum cleaning allows surfaces to be cleaned in a single operation. Ideal even for narrow surfaces.

      Dreieckbodendüse

      Triangular floor nozzle

      With this floor nozzle, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and edges can be cleaned and vacuumed reliably.