Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end
Ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
Thanks to its ergonomic design, the DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners fits perfectly comfortably in your hand when vacuuming. It is suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Material
|Plastic
|Connection at the accessory end
|Cone
|Connection to suction hose*
|Clip 2.0
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|180 x 60 x 60
*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.