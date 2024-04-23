Cup foam lance Advanced

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 25
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Accessories
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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