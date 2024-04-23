Stationary high pressure unit HDC Classic
The perfect solution for regular or frequent high performance cleaning in various areas of the business. For the simultaneous use of 2 to 3 take-off points
The HDC Classic is an industrial stationary high-pressure cleaner for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Up to three operators can work simultaneously at different applications (points of use) using the device and the available water volume of 2000 l/h. The required working pressure is adjustable; devices can be selected for a maximum 80 bar or a maximum 160 bar. The HDC Classic is supplied with storage tank and float valve, dry-running protection, water temperature monitoring in the inlet, leak detection, motor protection circuit breaker and winding protection for the motor of the high-pressure pump, operating hours meter and error message display as standard. The inlet temperature is 60 °C. As an option, an advance pressure pump can be installed for a maximum inlet temperature of 85 °C. Fields of application include industry, agriculture and public services. Frames and casings in stainless steel and powder-coated steel are available as an option. The industrial crankshaft pump, the brass pump head and the 4-pole low-speed electric motor (1450 rpm) are extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty applications.
Features and benefits
Durable and robust
- Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
- Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
- Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor.
High machine safety
Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
- With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motor and water.
- Leakage protection and soft start.
- Automatic shutdown if the minimum quantity is not reached during the water removal.
Individually configurable device
- Frame and/or casing in stainless steel are available as an option.
High flexibility
- Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure
- Frame and casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard).
- 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) upon request.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements.
- Can be used by two persons at the same time.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- For fast cleaning at different locations of use.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|80 / 160 / 8 / 16 / 16
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 / 2000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Motor starting
|Soft start
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|860 x 595 x 580
Equipment
- Oil dipstick
- Oil level indicator
- Four-pole engine (low-speed machine)
- Air-cooled motor
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Dry-running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Elapsed time counter
- Servo control
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Public sector
- For container/deposit cleaning in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries