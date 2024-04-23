The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose is suitable for connection to the "Best" spray gun. The extension hose is ideal for connecting a gun with Quick Connect connector to the high-pressure hose for a wider action radius. The high-pressure extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with a brass connector for durability. The hose can withstand pressures up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers from 2008.