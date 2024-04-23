Double the cleaning power: the 2-part microfibre roller set for the Kärcher EWM 2, FC 3 Cordless, FC 4-4, FC 5 and FC 7 Cordless floor cleaners ensures gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – including parquet. The high-quality microfibre rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. The rollers can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C. The rollers are available in two colours: yellow and grey. The difference in colour means that these rollers can be used for different tasks – for example, one roller in the bathroom and one in the kitchen.