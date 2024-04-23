Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2,5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessories side* Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side** Bayonet 2.0
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 430 x 380 x 90

*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.
**Bayonet 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
**Bayonet 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.

INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia