Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 4 m, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 4 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|4
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Version
|Standard
|Connection on the accessories side*
|Clip 2.0
|Connection on the machine side**
|Bayonet 2.0
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|470 x 450 x 80
*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.
**Bayonet 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
**Bayonet 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.