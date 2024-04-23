Suction tube, 2 x, HV and NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, plastic, suitable for: HV 1/1 Bp, NT 22/1, NT 27/1, NT 48/1, ProNT 600 L
The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Material
|Plastic
|Length (mm)
|505
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|502 x 80 x 40