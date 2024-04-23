Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml

Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 65 x 655 x 210
Product
  • 2-in-1 – cleans and cares in one step
  • Gives a semi-matt shine
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Effective removal of footprints.
  • With pleasant beeswax scent
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with oil-wax finish
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia