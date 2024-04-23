Multi-purpose floor cleaning RM 536, 500ml

For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Product
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • No time-consuming rinsing required
  • Suitable for all hard floors
  • Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Application areas
  • Cork floors
  • Stone surfaces
  • Wooden floors
  • Vinyl
