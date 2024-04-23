Our cordless ash vac AD 2 Battery makes it easy to quickly remove ash from fireplaces, pellet heating systems or charcoal barbecues. The powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology for the display of the battery runtime on an integrated LCD display provides the necessary staying power. In connection with clever innovations, such as the ReBoost function for effective filter cleaning at the touch of a button, a high and consistent suction power is guaranteed at all times. Coarse dirt, ash or even fine dust particles are reliably vacuumed – also at places that are difficult to access thanks to the bevelled hand tube. The flexible suction hose made from coated metal, as well as the flame-resistant 14 litre catch pan, ensure maximum safety. And with the robust flat pleated filter with upstream coarse dirt filter made from metal the exhaust air also remains dust-free. After the job is done the suction hose is simply inserted in the recess in the device's housing and everything is stored in a space-saving manner.