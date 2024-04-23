FloorPro Crystallising Agent RM 749, 10l
Agent for the dry crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone – for harder, more durable, glossy floors.
Ideal for intermediate cleaning of calcareous floors with single-disc machines and sprayers: the liquid FloorPro Crystallising Agent RM 749 from Kärcher. The strongly acidic agent for dry crystallisation dissolves the bound calcium carbonate of the surface layer of floors made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone, for example. In combination with the mechanical floor cleaning machine, this results in chemical and mechanical compaction and subsequent hardening of the surface. Dull and matt floors become shiny floors that are also harder and more durable. Resoiling is reduced, making maintenance cleaning easier.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|0,8
|Weight (kg)
|10,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Effective crystallising agent for all calcareous stone floors such as marble, terrazzo, artificial stone
- Creates a hard-wearing surface by compacting the stone
- Gives a new sheen
- The character of the stone is preserved
- Makes future cleaning of the surface easier (less resoiling)
- Extremely economical
- Can be walked on immediately after application
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H302 Harmful if swallowed
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Calcic stone floors