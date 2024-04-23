FloorPro Protect Dispersion Extra RM 782, 5l
Extra robust, high-gloss polymer coating with excellent coverage, adhesion, non-slip properties and abrasion resistance as well as increased resistance to alcohol and disinfectants.
Our FloorPro Protect Dispersion Extra RM 782 is a very robust, high-gloss polymer coating for resilient flooring such as linoleum or PVC. Thanks to its very high solids content, just one to two coats applied manually with a flat mop or an applicator mop are enough to provide lasting protection for floors. The highly adhesive wipe care also has anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN 51131, DIN EN 13893 and DIN 18032 (depending on the floor covering) and significantly increases the floor covering's resistance to alcohol and disinfectants. The short drying time ensures that the treated surfaces can soon be walked on again.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|2
|pH
|8,6
|Weight (kg)
|5,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Optimum value preservation of the floor covering
- Suitable for sports halls and multi-purpose halls, anti-slip in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04 (depending on the floor covering)
- Highly economical thanks to fast application and long maintenance intervals
- Extra high coverage with just one to two coats due to very high solids content
- High coverage even on absorbent and old, tired floors
- Very short drying time
- Extremely hard-wearing due to high abrasion resistance and impact resistance and high protection against smearing (e.g. heel marks)
- Increased resistance to alcohol and disinfectant
- Excellent adhesion to the floor covering
- For heavy-duty and high-traffic areas (e.g. workshop or industrial areas, hospitals, schools)
- Anti-slip according to DIN 51131 and DIN EN 13893 (depending on the floor covering)
- Easily polished
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Z 20 Contains tributoxyethyl phosphate. May cause allergic reactions.
Videos
Application areas
- Floor care