FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746, 10l
Active neutral soap cleaner. Produces an anti-slip and dirt-repellent care film. Polishes very easily. Produces a gleaming high-gloss finish.
Suitable for all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring and impresses with its gentle and caring soap-based formulation: FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746 from Kärcher. The neutral everyday cleaner can be used both manually and with a machine and is particularly low-foaming – for efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers. As it does not use solvents, it is also suitable for cleaning and treating delicate rubber or PVC floors. Grease, oil and mineral contamination are effectively removed, leaving behind a non-slip and dirt-repellent care film and a fresh, pleasant fragrance. If necessary, the care film can be effortlessly polished to a radiant high gloss using a single-disc machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|9,2
|Weight (kg)
|10,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and elastic floors
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Powerful soap cleaner
- Creates a hard-wearing, dirt-repellent care film
- Non-slip
- Polishes very easily. Produces a gleaming high-gloss finish
- Low-foam formulation
- Gentle on materials
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- NTA-free
- Solvent-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Floor cleaning