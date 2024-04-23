The FloorPro Care Dispersion RM 784 from Kärcher is a nourishing polymer dispersion with high covering power, which is applied manually in just two passes with a flat mop or an applicator mop, dries quickly and is very easy to polish up afterwards. Versatile for use on resilient linoleum and PVC floors, the combination product is suitable for coating and for renewing the protective film as well as for wipe care. It removes unsightly footprints effectively and reliably. FloorPro Care Dispersion RM 784 forms either an anti-slip (in accordance with DIN 51131 and DIN EN 13893), dirt-repellent, abrasion-resistant or silk-matt care film depending on the floor covering.