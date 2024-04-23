WaterPro Flocculating Agent RM 847, 1l

For the effective treatment of contaminated water from car and engine washes. Forms large and easily filtered flakes.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 2
pH 5,3
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 249 x 166 x 238
Product
  • Effective reaction separating agent on a polymer base for emulsion separating systems (ASA, HDR 555, HDR 777)
  • Suitable for reuse of washing water on high-pressure cleaners.
  • Approx. 75% of the detergent substances remain in the recycled water. As a result, a lower re-dosage of cleaning agent is possible.
  • Extremely economical
  • Specially adapted to Kärcher systems
  • NTA-free
WaterPro Flocculating Agent RM 847, 1l
WaterPro Flocculating Agent RM 847, 1l
WaterPro Flocculating Agent RM 847, 1l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • H411 Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • P273 Avoid release to the environment.
  • P391 Collect spillage.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Water recycling
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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