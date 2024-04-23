Equipped with a powerful Yanmar diesel engine and protected by a sturdy tubular frame, our HDS 1000 De Steamer hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses during mobile and effective weed removal with hot water, even in places where there are no external power sources available. The high burner capacity and the integrated e-box with a temperature sensor for constantly high temperatures of up to 98 °C enable not only weed removal, but also the reduction of viruses and the deactivation of bacteria and germs on surfaces. Switching from regular high pressure mode to weeding mode is incredibly easy, a feature that offers maximum flexibility and user convenience. High-quality components, such as the high-pressure pump with brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves or chrome-nickel-coated stainless steel pistons, ensure an exceptionally long service life, even during tough, continuous applications. A float switch with integrated calcification protection (DGT) is part of the extensive safety equipment designed to protect the user and machine.