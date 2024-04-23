High-pressure washer HDS 6/14 C
1-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14 C with eco!efficiency mode, EASY!Force trigger gun, as well as intuitive single-button operation.
Powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the HDS compact class from Kärcher: with the unique eco!efficiency mode the HDS 6/14 C combines economical and environment-friendly work with superb comfort for the user. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The operation is also effortless, after all the machine has an intuitive single-button operation. Large wheels and a steering roller/castor ensure smooth mobility, whereas the robust chassis with integrated tanks for fuel and cleaning agent also survives tougher applications without difficulty. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. round off the clever concept ofthe 1-phase machine.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|240 - 560
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|3,6
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|3,5
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|2,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|100
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|108,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated fuel and cleaning agent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities