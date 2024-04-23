High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic

Three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled electric motor, eco!efficiency mode, integrated tanks, EASY!Force trigger gun, continuous pressure/water flow regulation and so much more.

The powerful HDS 9/17-4 C Classic is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner from the compact class. In addition to its robust water-cooled electric motor, the machine impresses with further extensive features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which allows for particularly environmentally friendly and efficient operation. User-friendly handling is guaranteed by the central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller guarantee outstanding mobility. The hard-wearing chassis features integrated tanks for cleaning agents and fuel. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, withoutcompromising on robustness or longevity.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic: Economic efficiency
Economic efficiency
eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic: User-friendliness
User-friendliness
Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic: Storage
Storage
Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
  • Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
  • Large water filter protects pump against damage.
  • The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C.
Portability
  • "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
  • Large integrated handles in the chassis.
  • Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 290 - 900
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 170 / 3 - 17
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 6,5
Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h) 5,6
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 15
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 121
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 129,8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1060 x 650 x 920

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray lance: 1040 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • Pressure switch-off
  • Integrated fuel and cleaning agent tank
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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