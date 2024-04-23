The powerful HDS 9/17-4 C Classic is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner from the compact class. In addition to its robust water-cooled electric motor, the machine impresses with further extensive features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which allows for particularly environmentally friendly and efficient operation. User-friendly handling is guaranteed by the central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller guarantee outstanding mobility. The hard-wearing chassis features integrated tanks for cleaning agents and fuel. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, withoutcompromising on robustness or longevity.