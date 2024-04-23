High-pressure washer HDS 9/17-4 CX
Three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled electric motor, eco!efficiency mode, built-in tanks, EASY!Force trigger gun, variable pressure and water flow regulation, and much more.
The powerful HDS 9/17-4 CX is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Compact class. It has a water-cooled electric motor and extensive additional features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which enables environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling is ensured by central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller ensure outstanding mobility. The robust chassis has integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. It also features practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Integrated hose reel with 15 m pressure hose. For a large operating radius and effortless stowage (CX versions). Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|290 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 170 / 3 - 17
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|6,1
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|5,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|126,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|135
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1215 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1040 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated fuel and cleaning agent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities