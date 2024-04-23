Thanks to its powerful diesel engine, the HDS 17/20 hot water high-pressure cleaner with 200 bar pressure constantly delivers spotless cleaning results even without electricity. Example applications include construction sites, industry or the municipal sector. Alongside maximum mobility and flexibility, the reliable machine also impresses with its exemplary efficiency. The HDS trailer also scores top marks for ease of servicing and operating comfort. The machine can be configured as required and can therefore be perfectly adapted to individual requests.