The HDS 8/18-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with environmental and service friendliness, easy operation, good cleaning performance and operational safety. Steering roller/castor, rubber tyres, ergonomic push handle, suitability for stacker loading, and tilting aid guarantee comfortable transport. The eco!efficiency mode in conjunction with turbo blower, cleaning agent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering, service switch for water hardness regulation and high pump efficiency ensure maximum cleaning efficiency. Other features include the patented nozzle technology and specific accessories. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections. Other equipment features include exhaust monitoring, system care adaptation, the 3-piston axial pump and the heat-resistant chimney opening panelling. The machine also boasts a robust chassis. Easy access to all service-related components.