High-pressure washer HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
The electrically heated HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with 24 kW heating output and high energy efficiency wherever exhaust gases are undesirable or not permitted.
Resource-conserving yet enormously powerful: the innovative HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a 24 kW heating output and a high work temperature of maximum 85°C. It is also extremely energy efficient. The innovative, highly effective boiler insulation of the electrically heated machine reduces the power consumption in stand-by mode by a full 40%. When the eco!efficiency mode is activated, the high-pressure cleaner automatically switches to highly efficient 60°C operation, which is entirely sufficient for most cleaning tasks. If, however, very oily and greasy dirt needs to be removed, the maximum possible work temperature is worth using. With Servo Control, it is easy to maintain a temperature of up to 70°C, even in continuous operation. Additional innovative details such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jetto reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, round off the outstanding equipment package.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Particularly high work temperature
- Large water reservoir (max. 85°C).
- Up to 45°C in continuous operation under full load or 70°C with Servo Control.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo control
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 45 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|29,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Heating output (kW)
|24
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|122,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|133,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Exhaust-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure switch-off
- 2 cleaning agent tanks
- Servo control
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas