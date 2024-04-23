Resource-conserving yet enormously powerful: the innovative HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a 24 kW heating output and a high work temperature of maximum 85°C. It is also extremely energy efficient. The innovative, highly effective boiler insulation of the electrically heated machine reduces the power consumption in stand-by mode by a full 40%. When the eco!efficiency mode is activated, the high-pressure cleaner automatically switches to highly efficient 60°C operation, which is entirely sufficient for most cleaning tasks. If, however, very oily and greasy dirt needs to be removed, the maximum possible work temperature is worth using. With Servo Control, it is easy to maintain a temperature of up to 70°C, even in continuous operation. Additional innovative details such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jetto reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, round off the outstanding equipment package.